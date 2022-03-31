PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $178.49 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $126.03 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average of $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

