PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $178.49 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $126.03 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

