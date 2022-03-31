Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on December 16th

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PSH opened at GBX 2,995.61 ($39.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 24.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,728.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,827.64. The company has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 205.94. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of GBX 2,365 ($30.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,125 ($40.94).

Get Pershing Square alerts:

About Pershing Square (Get Rating)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.