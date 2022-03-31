Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on December 16th

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
PSH opened at GBX 2,995.61 ($39.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 24.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,728.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,827.64. The company has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 205.94. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of GBX 2,365 ($30.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,125 ($40.94).
About Pershing Square (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.