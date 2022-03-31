Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.30 on May 20th

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of PGH stock opened at GBX 333 ($4.36) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £103.96 million and a P/E ratio of 17.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Personal Group has a 12 month low of GBX 224.76 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 388 ($5.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 333.84.
Personal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
