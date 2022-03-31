PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

PETS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after buying an additional 205,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in PetMed Express by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 115,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the first quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express by 878.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 93,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 118.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 82,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETS opened at $26.61 on Thursday. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $558.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.47.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $60.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

