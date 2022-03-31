PetroShale (CVE:PSH) PT Set at C$1.00 by National Bankshares

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) received a C$1.00 price objective from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PetroShale from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.00 target price on PetroShale and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE:PSH traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.83. 105,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12. PetroShale has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$547.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

