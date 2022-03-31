PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.09 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.