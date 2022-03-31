Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.13. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.
Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.