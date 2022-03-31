Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.13. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

