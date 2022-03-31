Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PHVS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

PHVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

