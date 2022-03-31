Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $18.66. Pharvaris shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.61. On average, analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 575,714 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

