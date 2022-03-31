Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,130,000 after purchasing an additional 278,290 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

