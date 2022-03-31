Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. Photronics has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $36,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $72,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,705. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700,498 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $9,192,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 112.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 389,693 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Photronics by 461.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 343,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

