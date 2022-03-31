Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 827,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,741.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

