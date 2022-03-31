Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 827,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,741.00 and a beta of 0.97.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,400.00%.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
