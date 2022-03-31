Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.
PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.
NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 190.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $29,435,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $19,047,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $14,726,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $14,540,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $13,086,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.