Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 190.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $29,435,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $19,047,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $14,726,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $14,540,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter worth about $13,086,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

