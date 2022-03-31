Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.38

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.38 and traded as low as $16.47. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 489,299 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1184 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director David Nichols Fisher III acquired 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,951.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,845 shares of company stock worth $637,332.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,076,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,377 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,970,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 777,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 164,495 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 8,551.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,517 shares during the last quarter.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO)

