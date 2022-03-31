PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.86

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $49.92, with a volume of 37710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 583,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 123,058 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

