Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 6.4%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $40.97. 157,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,776,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

