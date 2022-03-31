Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.7 days.
PIAIF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. 60,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.25.
