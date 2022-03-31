Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.7 days.

PIAIF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. 60,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.25.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

