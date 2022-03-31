Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after buying an additional 6,774,779 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $122,830,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $82,655,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $24,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

