Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 28th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 876,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.26.
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.
About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.