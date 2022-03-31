Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Chris J. Cheatwood Sells 4,653 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.03. 1,991,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.75 and a 200-day moving average of $200.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

