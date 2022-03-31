Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $257.93 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.75 and its 200 day moving average is $200.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,849 shares of company stock valued at $21,606,781 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,972 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.