Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
PPSI opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.
About Pioneer Power Solutions (Get Rating)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
