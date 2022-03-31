Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

PPSI opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,470 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

