Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $34,414,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,237,000 after purchasing an additional 375,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240 over the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.