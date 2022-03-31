Piper Sandler Comments on Chemung Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

CHMG opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

