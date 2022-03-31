Piper Sandler Comments on Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $57.58 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.