Piper Sandler Cuts ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $21.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

ACVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.73.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,487. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.