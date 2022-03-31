Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Mercantile Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MBWM stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $565.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

