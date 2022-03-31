Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

WSFS opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $210,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

