Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $84.48. 512,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

