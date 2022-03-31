Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:POLY opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $43.40.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. Plantronics’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $2,867,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

