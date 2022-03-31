PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:PHI opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. PLDT has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PLDT by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

