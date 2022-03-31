Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 685 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $289.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

