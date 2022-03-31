Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 40 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 128,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,407,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $418.95 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.58 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.