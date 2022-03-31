Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLYM shares. B. Riley started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

PLYM opened at $26.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -89.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

