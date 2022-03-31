Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $727.87

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 727.87 ($9.53) and traded as low as GBX 587 ($7.69). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 611 ($8.00), with a volume of 450,715 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 595.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 724.11. The company has a market capitalization of £622.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

In related news, insider Andrew Ross acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.74) per share, for a total transaction of £88,650 ($116,125.23). Also, insider John Mansell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 576 ($7.55) per share, for a total transaction of £288,000 ($377,259.63). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock worth $77,985,000.

