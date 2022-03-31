PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

PTE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 53,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

