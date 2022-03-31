PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
PTE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 53,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.97.
About PolarityTE (Get Rating)
PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.
