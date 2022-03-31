Populous Market Cap Tops $22.68 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $395,088.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00036712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00106667 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

