Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Up 6.9%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.61. 3,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,459,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRCH. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Porch Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Porch Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

