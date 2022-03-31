Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.41

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.41 and last traded at $55.36, with a volume of 397376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Portland General Electric by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

