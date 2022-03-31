Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PLPC stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

