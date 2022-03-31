Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.06

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.06 and traded as high as $65.00. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $64.15, with a volume of 21,898 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $311.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 26.1% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 16.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 157.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

