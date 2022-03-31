Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.56 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.