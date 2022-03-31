Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,114,847 shares of company stock valued at $28,031,629. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.