Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $325,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 506 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,822,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,568,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,050,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Intuit by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $473.00 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.74 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.72.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

