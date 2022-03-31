Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000.

FIW stock opened at $85.26 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

