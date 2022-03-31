PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor Purchases 2,400 Shares

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$17,712.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,362.

PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

