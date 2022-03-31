PROG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 7,984 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,269% compared to the average daily volume of 583 put options.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PRG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,952. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73.
Several brokerages recently commented on PRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
