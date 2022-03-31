PROG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 7,984 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,269% compared to the average daily volume of 583 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,952. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PROG will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

About PROG (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

