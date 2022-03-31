ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 89,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

