Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 185,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

