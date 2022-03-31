Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,912. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

